STASIS EURO Market Capitalization Reaches $113.91 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and $6.39 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00066448 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005516 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 99,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

