State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of PTC worth $15,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after buying an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,868,000 after purchasing an additional 563,441 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.94. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.49 and a 1 year high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTC shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

