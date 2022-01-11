State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $16.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Cognex worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.32 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

In related news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $248,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

