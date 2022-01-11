State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,092 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $17,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 90,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 37,901 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 166,311 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,793,000 after purchasing an additional 142,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.77.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.