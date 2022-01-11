State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,437 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.97.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

