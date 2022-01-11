State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,527 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.