State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 284.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 30.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at $84,750,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,776,000 after purchasing an additional 994,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,737,034,000 after purchasing an additional 909,022 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STT. Barclays raised their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

NYSE:STT opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.63.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.