STEM CELL COIN Price Down 7.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCC)

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. In the last week, STEM CELL COIN has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One STEM CELL COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STEM CELL COIN has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $12.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00061796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005972 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Coin Profile

STEM CELL COIN (SCC) is a coin. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 coins. The official website for STEM CELL COIN is www.stemcell-pj.net . STEM CELL COIN’s official Twitter account is @STEM_CELL_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

