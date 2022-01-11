Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Acquires 119 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $260.11 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $177.44 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average is $250.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $248.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.74.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

