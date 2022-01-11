Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 375 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,919,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,587 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.