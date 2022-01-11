Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,618,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,908,000 after purchasing an additional 114,659 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 29.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 15.8% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 924,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 126,024 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 306.4% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 55,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 60,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.