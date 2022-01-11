Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Invests $45,000 in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 177.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,308,000 after buying an additional 365,699 shares during the last quarter. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $11,044,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 49.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 224,904 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Nano-X Imaging by 264.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital cut Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 3.09. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

