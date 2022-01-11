Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) were up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.45. Approximately 43,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 50,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

A number of analysts have commented on RAY.A shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Stingray Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.32. The stock has a market cap of C$529.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 75,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.36 per share, with a total value of C$551,632.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,469,842.58.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

