Stipend (SPD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $28.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $255,437.20 and approximately $28.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,703.90 or 1.00055604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00089987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00347040 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.00447966 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00132098 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,954,364 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

