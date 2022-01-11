Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Call Options (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,648 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,224% compared to the typical daily volume of 286 call options.

Shares of NYSE BPT traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,233. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.97%. This is an increase from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 33,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

