Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $73.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $65.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $67.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

