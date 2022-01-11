StoneBridge Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:APACU)

StoneBridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:APACU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, January 12th. StoneBridge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of StoneBridge Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

APACU opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $504,000.

