Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

MSC opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.80.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

