Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.27

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.44. Suburban Propane Partners shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 326,212 shares trading hands.

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $962.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $208.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.03 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,668,000 after buying an additional 165,875 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,306,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 483,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 469,031 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,033,000. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

