Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

SUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

SUI opened at $195.00 on Friday. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.38.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after buying an additional 278,517 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,243,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,404,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,620,000 after buying an additional 76,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,484,000 after buying an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,609,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

