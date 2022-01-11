SunContract (SNC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $319,166.00

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 11th. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $319,166.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SunContract has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00063159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005921 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

