Sunrise Communications Group (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) rose 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $120.20 and last traded at $120.10. Approximately 6,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,300% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.86.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.10.

About Sunrise Communications Group (OTCMKTS:SNMMF)

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the landline network.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.