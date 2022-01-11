Super Zero Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $36.80 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $36.80 million and approximately $494,835.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.91 or 0.07390211 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 626,507,988 coins and its circulating supply is 340,116,512 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.