SuperFarm Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 10th. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $376.06 million and $36.80 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002239 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009362 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00018578 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars.

