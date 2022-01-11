SuperRare (RARE) Price Hits $0.76 on Top Exchanges

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 11th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001824 BTC on exchanges. SuperRare has a market cap of $77.73 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00064685 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005739 BTC.

About SuperRare

SuperRare (RARE) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

