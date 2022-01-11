Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE) Stock Price Up 3%

Shares of The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (TSE:FIRE) rose 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 2,099,107 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,169,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$259.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.85.

About Supreme Cannabis (TSE:FIRE)

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

