SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Lowered to “Hold” at Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $771.74.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $711.21 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $419.80 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $709.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $642.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.