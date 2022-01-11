Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Graco worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Graco by 14.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Graco by 13.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,111,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242,199 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 175,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.39. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

