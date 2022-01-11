Swiss National Bank Has $19.41 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of AECOM worth $19,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

