Swiss National Bank Has $21.33 Million Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Chegg worth $21,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,503,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 27.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,322,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,031,000 after buying an additional 496,464 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after buying an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,007,000 after buying an additional 71,965 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 15.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,376,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,371,000 after buying an additional 183,601 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHGG stock opened at $29.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -487.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHGG. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

