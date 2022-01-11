Swiss National Bank Has $22.15 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $22,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock opened at $331.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.75. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $276.70 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.59 and a 200-day moving average of $396.27.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total value of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.