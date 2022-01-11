Swiss National Bank Has $24.83 Million Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Comerica worth $24,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.36. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $98.53.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In related news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.57.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

