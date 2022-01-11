Swiss National Bank Purchases 500 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Paylocity worth $23,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 97.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 300.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCTY. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.16.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCTY stock opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.24 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

