Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.69.

SYNA opened at $245.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.20. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $96.88 and a 1-year high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $1,250,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after acquiring an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after acquiring an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

