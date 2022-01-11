Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,482,000 after buying an additional 117,050 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $50.42.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several analysts have commented on PACW shares. Truist Financial upgraded PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,489 shares of company stock worth $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

