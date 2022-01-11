Synovus Financial Corp Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

IGM stock opened at $416.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.03. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $453.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on iShares North American Tech ETF from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

About iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

