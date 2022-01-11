Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 313,791 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $74.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

