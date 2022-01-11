Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,953 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,953 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Athene were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 13.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $659,660 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.58 and a 200-day moving average of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Truist lifted their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

