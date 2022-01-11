Synovus Financial Corp Sells 321 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,247 shares of company stock worth $12,634,903 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.91 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

