Synovus Financial Corp Sells 694 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

QRVO stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.17 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

