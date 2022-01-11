Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,615 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Regions Financial by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,939. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.89 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.