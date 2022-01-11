Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 213.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $52,344,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.77. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,603. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.37. DXC Technology has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

