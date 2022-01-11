Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 94 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,873 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $246.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,211. The firm has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.71.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

