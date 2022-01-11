Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $9.53 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,726 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,942,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 40,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,334. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.27.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

