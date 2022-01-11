Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $183,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.76. 87,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,526. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

