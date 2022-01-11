T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for T-Mobile US in a report released on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.27.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $105.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.57. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $104.10 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

