Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company’s product pipeline consists of Flexitouch System(R), the Entré System and the ACTitouch System (R). Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TCMD. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.64. 3,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market cap of $369.50 million, a PE ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

