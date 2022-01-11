Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “Neutral” at Moffett Nathanson

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on TTWO. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.35.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $138.19 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after buying an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,107,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

