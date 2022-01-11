TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $21,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after buying an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in PTC by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,136,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,728,000 after purchasing an additional 99,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $1,499,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.63 and its 200-day moving average is $126.94. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

