TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $27,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. nCino, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $1,472,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,617 shares of company stock valued at $5,620,339 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

